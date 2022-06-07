Clarion Hospital Reports 32 New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health Clarion Hospital has reported 32 new positive COVID-19 cases.

The previous report was released on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.

Butler Health System COVID-19 Weekly Update June 6, 2022

Testing

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 06/05/2022: 23,357

Test obtained at CH: 18,392

Positives: 4,855

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 06/05/2022: 111,253

Tests obtained at BMH: 30,530

Positives: 18,112

Hospital Inpatients as of 06/06/2022, 7:30 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 1 patient. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 10 patients. 0 suspected. 10 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Note #1: Clarion Hospital COVID-19 Testing location hours of operation are from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Note #2: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

