Donald Gale Hicks, age 65, with his family by his side, left this world to go be with his parents on June 5th, 2022.

Donald was a former employee of Titusville Area Hospital where he worked in the maintenance department and was a Steward for the local AFSCME.

He was with the hospital until his arthritis forced him to leave in the late 90s.

He was also a member of the Elks and the Freemasons.

Donald enjoyed baseball, fishing, gardening, and was an avid golfer.

He loved to travel and to spend his time outdoors; however, most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Hicks; his mother, Mary Hicks; and an older brother who passed away in infancy.

Donald is survived by his sister, Rose Dilley (née Hicks); his niece Marci Dilley and partner Matthew Rust and child Olivia; his brother, Daniel Hicks and wife Barbara Hicks (née Deeter); his nephew Ronald Hicks and wife Tazi and children, Gage Warner and Ryleigh Hicks; his niece, Amanda Johnson (née Hicks) and husband Jason and children, Ethan, Devon, Cameron, Braden, Iziah, Abel, and Madalynn; his nephew, Bradley Hicks and wife Kala and children Nathan Hicks and Kadence Hicks.

Friends may call at the Gordon B. Garret Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St. Titusville, PA 16354 on Wednesday, June 8th from 6:00pm – 8:00pm and on Thursday, June 9th from 10:00am – 11:00am at which time the funeral service will be conducted with Pastor Tim Harger officiating.

Interment will be in Union Cemetery.

The family asks for any donations to be made to the Center for Organ Recovery and Education (CORE).

Although Donald didn’t have any children of his own, “Uncle Don” was a father figure to all of his nieces and nephews and was loved more than he could have ever known.

He will be greatly missed and his absence will leave a hole in our hearts that we can never fill.

We love you, Uncle Don.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.garrettfuneralhomeinc.com.

