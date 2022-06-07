 

Elinor Metz

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-US9k7R0u6EjRElinor Metz, 91, of Punxsutawney, died Sunday, June 5, 2022, at Highland View Manor in Brockway.

She was born October 29, 1930, in Akron, OH, a daughter of the late Clare (Jackson) and Dallas Walls.

Elinor served was a Deacon and Elder at Marion Center Presbyterian Church.

She taught high school in Akron Ohio and also in Marion Center Pennsylvania.

She was a graduate of Westminster College in New Willington, PA and was a member and past president of Rainbow Diamond Glass Club.

She is survived by a son Peter Hayes and wife Donna of Punxsutawney and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three husbands, Arthur Hayes, Richard “Dick” Siar and George Metz, a son Robert Hayes and an Aunt Helen Jackson.

A private service will be held for her family.

Interment will be in Squirrel Hill Cemetery, New Bethlehem, Clarion County.

Online condolences may be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.


