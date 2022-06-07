Featured Local Job: Department Clerk III

Venango County Park currently has an opening for a Department Clerk III.

POSITION: Department Clerk III, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: County Park , 471 Beach Road, Franklin, PA 16323

PAY GRADE: NSEIU Pay Grade Eight, $9.60 / hr.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

Performs a variety of specialized departmental clerical duties.

QUALIFICATIONS:

A. EDUCATION/TRAINING

High School diploma or equivalency plus some business/clerical/accounting and computer training

B. WORK EXPERIENCE

One to two years’ working experience in an office environment, or any acceptable combination of equivalent training and/or experience

For specific details related to this job including Essential Functions; Other Duties; Supervision Received; Supervision Given; Working Conditions; Physical/ Mental Conditions; Additional Requirements; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications and resumes are only accepted for positions in which the county is actively recruiting.

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process

In-Person by visiting the Venango County Human Resource Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Venango County Human Resource Office by calling (814) 432-9556 or (814) 432-9549 to share your e-mail or fax number

DEADLINE TO APPLY: 06/14/2022

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER VENANGO COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.

