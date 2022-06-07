On April 11th, 2022, Jesse Mae Chrispen-Hanlon, signed off for a final time on Earth, to take rest in a place much more loving than Oil City, PA; Heaven.

When Jesse was told by doctors that she was very sick, she bravely went about her final months as a warrior, never letting a moment pass to let the important people in her life know she loved them more than anything.

God created someone unparalleled on November 24th, 1988.

Jesse spent her formative years as a middle child, sandwiched between two sisters, and eventually a brother and third sister.

This taught Jesse to quickly learn the ways of the world and knew if she wanted something, it was up to her to get the job done.

She was a self proclaimed auto-mechanic, lawyer, soup chef, and a world-class MacGyver.

If you’ve ever been gifted a card from Jesse, you know she could craft the most beautiful creations out of anything.

Growing up in a home with free-spirited Jesse was never dull.

From sibling wrestling matches to family dance parties, she went about everything with passion.

It was a common scene to see 6 year old Jesse with her Dad’s hat on backwards, dancing on a coffee table, listening to anything by Ozzy Osbourne.

Her love for music never faded and she inspired her friend’s musical taste by sharing new musicians they’d otherwise never discover.

Jesse’s passion for life grew even greater when she became a mother to her daughter, Aubrey, alongside her dear husband, Jon.

Jesse knew how challenging and dark the world could be – and made it her job to be a light for Aubrey.

She reached deeply into the hearts of children; playing effortlessly with Aubrey and her nieces and nephews, even on her sickest days.

The pain adults could see, Jesse concealed from the children, simply to see them smile.

Nothing but light radiated through her.

Jesse is now dancing in Heaven with her beautiful mother, Elizabeth Watson, Grandpa Bob, Grandma Sandy, Grandma Great, Uncle John, and Uncle Doug.

She is survived by her father, Donald B Chrispen of Oil City, PA (Holly Delp), husband, Jonathan Hanlon of Oil City, PA, daughter, Aubrey Hanlon of Oil City, PA, siblings Genesis Chrispen of Harrisburg, PA (Alvin Grandberry), Jamie Pasquariello of Harrisburg, PA (Zach Pasquariello), Brooke Chrispen of Oil City, PA, Tyler Miller of Oil City, PA, raised alongside her parents by Tammy Miller of Oil City, PA, and Mike Kelly of Elizabethtown, PA, Grandma Lala of Virginia Beach, VA, many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Jesse adored her role as Auntie to Brianna, Drake, Mason, Roman, and Maria and taught them to find the fun in all circumstances.

A celebration of Jesse’s life will be held Saturday, June 11, 2022 from 7:00 – 8:00 P.M., at Huff – Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin, followed by a lantern release in honor of Jesse’s life.

Jesse valued unique style and would hate to see a room filled with loved ones wearing black. Dress comfortably, and if you have a brightly colored shirt that nobody else could possibly have, wear it.

The family would love to hear words and memories from all of Jesse’s friends at her celebration and would love for you to prepare a favorite story to share.

“We may not have it all together… but together we have it all.” A quote shared by Jesse shortly before passing.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

