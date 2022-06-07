KC MASTERPIECE: Gremlins Strike Early, Cruise to First State Playoff Win in Program’s History With 7-2 Triumph Over Harbor Creek

DUBOIS, Pa. (EYT/D9) — Ashley Fox stepped into the box, dug in and smashed a double.

Zoe King followed with another double.

Then Rossi McMillen.

(Pictured above: Ashley Fox.)

Three batters into the Karns City softball team’s PIAA Class 3A first-round game against Harbor Creek and the Gremlins were already flexing their muscles.

By the time the first inning had finally drawn to a close at Heindl Field early Monday afternoon, Karns City led 3-0 on the way to a 7-2 win.

It’s the first state playoff victory in the history of the Karns City softball program.

“We are in uncharted waters,” said Karns City coach Mike Stitt. “I don’t think they realized it at first. But when we told them at the end, that they’re quarterfinalists and that we never made it this far, they want to keep it going.”

The Karns City lineup has been keeping their innings going all season, just never quite so early as in the last two games.

Slow starters for much of the season, the Gremlins jumped out quickly in both the District 9 championship game against Punxsutawney (an 11-3 win) and then again Monday in the first round of the state playoffs.

“We’re not usually the type of team that gets ahead early in the game,” Fox said. “That was definitely a great help because we kept the lead the whole game.”

Karns City (15-3) cruised after taking that three-run advantage early.

The Gremlins moved ahead 5-1 after five innings and 7-1 after scoring a pair of runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The early cushion was more than enough for Marra Patton.

The senior and Keystone Shortway Athletic Conference MVP did surrender 12 hits, but she limited the damage. She struck out six and didn’t walk a batter in the complete-game win.

Fox went 3-for-3 with three runs scored, McMillen 2-for-4, and Jess Dunn 1-for-2 with two walks and two RBI for the Gremlins, who tinkered with their lineup before the D9 championship game by moving McMillen from seventh in the order into the No. 3 spot.

It has worked well the past two games.

“We shook it up after the losses to DuBois Central Catholic and Clarion-Limestone,” Stitt said of the back-to-back setbacks that closed the regular season on a sour note. “You have to do something to fire them back up. They were loose.”

The Gremlins have been uncommonly calm for games with such high stakes as the last two.

Fox said it is because they are confident and motivated.

“I think we just want it so bad,” Fox said. “We have a passion toward the game and it’s just nostalgic for all of us to be playing together. I think it’s kind of a family. We don’t get nervous around each other because we all trust each other.”

Fox said that doesn’t mean she and her teammates are arrogant.

She said they know there is still a lot of work to do. But, they feel like they have something special brewing.

“I don’t think we have big egos because we’re still going to be the underdogs no matter what,” Fox said. “I mean, we’re this little D9 school. We’re just so happy about this. I think I can speak for all of the girls when I say that.”

Karns City will face District 7 champion Avonworth (18-5) in the quarterfinals on Thursday at a site and time to be determined. Avonworth hung on for a 6-3 win over Westmont Hilltop in its first-round game on Monday.

Fox knows some of the Antelopes well.

Fox plays travel ball with Avonworth pitcher Alivia Lantzy and at one time played for Antelope coach Jenna Muncie.

“It’s gonna be fun,” Fox said. “I know the pitcher very well.”

Fox will surely be handing out scouting reports before Thursday’s game.

“Oh, I will,” she said.

