On Saturday, June 4, 2022, Sheila Lorraine Flockerzi, age 73, of President Township, loving wife, mother, and grandmother, gained her angel wings and took her place in Heaven, at the end of the Rainbow Bridge, to welcome all of the dogs and cats into Heaven, with treats in both hands.

She was born in Oil City on August 31, 1948 to the late Frank Lester and Josephine (Carnes) Rudisille.

She was a 1966 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mrs. Flockerzi was of the Christian faith.

In her younger years, she was an avid bowler.

Sheila loved to paint anything that sat still long enough to be painted, and she enjoyed crafting.

She also loved to spend time with and provide for her family, especially spending time in the kitchen with her granddaughters.

She also enjoyed sewing, gardening, crabbing, and sailing and fishing on Lake Erie.

Mrs. Flockerzi worked as an operating room technician for Oil City Hospital and later UPMC Northwest in Seneca, retiring in 2010.

Following retirement, she enjoyed working part-time as a sales clerk for the Dollar Tree store in Cranberry.

David and Sheila met at various functions in the Oil City area during the mid-sixties, falling deeply in love.

On February 18, 1967 with nothing but love, promises, and dreams, they vowed to make a life together, and that they did.

Fifty-five years later, David is still a softie when it comes to his sweetheart– picking her wildflowers, and leaving little love notes around the home they made together.

Also surviving is a son, Michael D. Flockerzi and his wife Gretchen of Venus; two granddaughters and her ‘kitchen companions,’ Emily Joan Flockerzi of Venus and Laura Lorraine Flockerzi and her fiancé Josh Berbs of Erie; and a special young man in her life, Zeb Sprohar.

Sheila is also survived by her brother, Joseph Rudisille and his wife Georgie of President; her nieces, Mary Beth Rudisille and husband Tanner Trunnell, and Amanda Rudisille; and her great-nieces, Addison and Abigail.

She was truly loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Frank and Josephine Rudisille.

Visitation will be held Thursday (June 9th) from 6 – 8 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home Friday (June 10th) at 11 a.m., with visitation held one hour prior to the service.

Interment will follow in Heckathorn Cemetery in Seneca.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 S. Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

Online condolences to the family may be expressed by visiting www.hilebest.com.

