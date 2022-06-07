 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Ron Freeman

Tuesday, June 7, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Screenshot at Jun 01 23-20-37BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Ron Freeman, Refrigeration Technical Service Specialist.

Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.

Ron started his career at Beverage-Air on September 3rd, 1990, as an assembler.

In Ron’s 32 years at Beverage-Air, he has worked in various positions. In May of 2000, Ron moved to the refrigeration department as a brazer, before his move to his current position as a Refrigeration Technical Service Specialist. As a Refrigeration Technical Service Specialist, Ron is responsible for resolving refrigeration issues during production.

Ron is very knowledgeable in his job and likes to visit the local businesses when they have refrigeration issues.

Ron says that he is impressed and likes the way the current management team is leading the business.

“They are putting the employees first,” he adds.

Ron and his wife Kim have three sons and seven grandchildren. In his free time, Ron likes to do anything outdoor, loves taking trips to the beach with Kim, and attending his grandchildren’s events.

If you are looking for a great company to start your new career, go to www.beverage-air.com and apply today.

Beverage-Air has multiple positions and shifts available.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.