Beverage-Air Employee Spotlight: Ron Freeman
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Each month Beverage-Air will be recognizing multiple employees responsible for the quality products Beverage-Air manufactures and have contributed to the family atmosphere at Beverage-Air of Brookville. This week Beverage-Air is recognizing Ron Freeman, Refrigeration Technical Service Specialist.
Those being recognized have been nominated by their co-workers at Beverage-Air.
Ron started his career at Beverage-Air on September 3rd, 1990, as an assembler.
In Ron’s 32 years at Beverage-Air, he has worked in various positions. In May of 2000, Ron moved to the refrigeration department as a brazer, before his move to his current position as a Refrigeration Technical Service Specialist. As a Refrigeration Technical Service Specialist, Ron is responsible for resolving refrigeration issues during production.
Ron is very knowledgeable in his job and likes to visit the local businesses when they have refrigeration issues.
Ron says that he is impressed and likes the way the current management team is leading the business.
“They are putting the employees first,” he adds.
Ron and his wife Kim have three sons and seven grandchildren. In his free time, Ron likes to do anything outdoor, loves taking trips to the beach with Kim, and attending his grandchildren’s events.
