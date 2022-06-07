State Police Calls: Harassment on Millerstown Road; Retail Theft at Walmart

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

Harassment in Elk Township

PSP Clarion investigated a report of harassment that occurred on Millerstown Road, in Elk Township, Clarion County, on Friday, May 13, around 8:00 p.m.

According to Clarion-based State Police, charges were filed against 32-year-old John Blair, of Marble.

The victim is listed as a 30-year-old Marble woman.

Retail Theft

Clarion-based State Police received a report of retail theft at Walmart, in Clarion, on four different occasions last month, for a total of $26.03.

According to police, 23-year-old Semaj Garnes, of Clarion, committed the following thefts:

– May 21, at 8:03 p.m., for $0.97;

– May 23, at 1:52 p.m., for $5.77;

– May 26, at 6:10 p.m., for 13.45; and

– May 27, at 12:27 p.m., for 5:84.

All four incidents were captured on video.

The actor has no prior criminal history, police said.

Vehicle Collides With Deer in Richland Township

PSP Clarion responded to a one-vehicle crash that involved a deer in Richland Township, Clarion County, on June 4.

Police say the crash occurred around 7:45 a.m. as a 2012 Jeep Compass driven by 31-year-old Kayla Fricker, of Rehoboth, M.A., was traveling westbound on Interstate 80.

Fricker’s vehicle struck a deer with its left front side, police said.

No injuries were reported.

PSP Clarion released the above reports on Monday, June 6, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.