State Police Release Additional Details of Four-Vehicle Crash in Summerville Area

CLOVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police have released additional details on a crash in Clover Township on Monday morning that seriously injured two people.

According to Punxsutawney-based State Police, around 6:39 a.m. on Monday, June 6, a 2015 Jeep Compass, driven by a 35-year-old Brookville woman, was traveling south on State Route 28, in Clover Township, Jefferson County.

Police say the crash occurred as the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane, colliding with a 2021 Peterbilt Box commercial vehicle, operated by a 55-year-old Sarver man.

The vehicle then continued southbound, sideswiping a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by a 56-year-old New Bethlehem man, before subsequently crashing head-on into a fourth vehicle, a 2017 Hyundai Tucson, driven by a 38-year-old Kittanning woman, in the northbound lane.

The Brookville woman (the operator of the Jeep Compass) was airlifted to UPMC Altoona with suspected serious injuries. She was not using a seat belt.

She was charged with a traffic violation.

The Kittanning woman (the driver of the Hyundai Tucson) was airlifted to UPMC Pittsburgh with suspected serious injuries. She was using a seat belt.

No other injuries were reported.

The drivers’ names were not released.

The drivers of the Peterbilt and the Chevrolet Cruze were using seat belts.

Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, Brookville Volunteer Fire Department, and Jefferson County EMS were called to the scene.

Bricen Towing and Leadbetter Towing also assisted at the scene.

