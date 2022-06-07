Tim H. Keighley, 67, of Limestone, passed away Sunday morning, June 5, 2022 at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville following a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born on April 24, 1955 in Grove City; son of the late Orland and Mary Jo Hayes Keighley.

Tim was a 1973 graduate of Clarion Limestone High School.

He married the former Rhonda Stahlman on August 27, 1977, who survives.

Tim owned and operated ELBE Construction in his earlier years and then worked as a heavy equipment operator for Neiswonger Construction for numerous years until his retirement.

Tim was a former member of the Clarion Eagles Club #3807 and a current member of the Clarion Moose Lodge #101.

He enjoyed riding his motorcycle, going to NASCAR races, and camping with his family and friends. Tim’s caring and genuine heart will be greatly missed by everyone he touched.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda of 44 years; 2 sons, Jeremy Keighley and his wife, Brandie, of Dubois and Joby Keighley and his significant other, Lisa Varner, of Strattanville and his grandchildren, Dylan, Caleb, and Noah Keighley, all of Dubois, and Olive Keighley of Strattanville.

Tim is also survived by his sisters, Rachel Adams of Grove City, Nancy Stover and her husband, Tim, of Grove City, and Ruth Keighley and her significant other, Dan Weckerly, of Clarion; a brother, Tom Keighley and his significant other, Denise Brink, of Clarion; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Tim was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Shirl Adams and his beloved dog, Booger.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

Per Tim’s request, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.