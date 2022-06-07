Going, Going….More Demolitions Coming for Clarion Borough

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – More demolitions in Clarion Borough are scheduled following the demolition of the former CVS building on Main Street.

(Photos of 538 Wood Street, above and below, by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

Scott Sharrar, Clarion Borough Zoning and Code Enforcement Officer, points to the demolition this week of a large residential property at the corner of Wood Street and Sixth Avenue.

“Ashley Magrini bought the three-story house on the corner at 538 Wood Street,” Sharrar said. “The house, formerly owned by the Fulton family, has been vacant for 10 years. Magrini is also demolishing a smaller residential house at 530 Wood Street owned by Greg Magrini.”

According to Sharrar, preliminary plans are to remodel and expand the existing house between the two demolished houses and build a two-car garage. The middle is the long-term Magrini family residence and is currently owned by Greg Magrini.

New owners of two properties on Main Street have not yet finalized plans for the key location that may require demolition, Sharrar added.

All demolitions must first receive a demolition permit before a building permit is received.

However, the next, much larger demolition of Carrier Hall on Main Street and two smaller buildings on Thorn Street, will be done by the Pennsylvania Department of General Services (DGS) on state property at Clarion University.



Carrier Hall – Going …

Sharrar told exploreClarion.com that he was not required to issue a demolition permit.

“Those are all been through the Labor and Industry because anything that’s state-funded has to go through DGS.”

The state called Sharrar to notify him the buildings were coming down.

Carrier Hall, constructed in 1970, once housed central administrative services, human resources, business, student accounts, and other activities. Through the years, some of those services have already moved to other locations on campus.

The decision to demolish Carrier was reflected in the 2013-2033 Facilities Clarion Campus Master Plan.

“The demolition was supposed (to be) the last part of the deal when they built the new dorms on Main Street,” Sharrar said. “Once they were completed, Carrier was to be torn down. So, they’re just now getting to it.”

Demolition of Carrier Hall will begin sometime after Labor Day, according to G.Chad Thomas, Director of Facilities Management & Operations.

A renovated Egbert Hall at the center of campus is also a key factor in the project.

“Admissions will be housed in Egbert,” Thomas said. “There will be a large presentation space that will be available for others on campus to use.”

“The Thorn One and Thorn Two buildings will be razed very shortly. All utilities have been terminated and construction fences are around both buildings.”

DGS also published this description of the project

“PROJECT NO. DGS 404-64 Phase 1 – Clarion University – Facility Space Renovation, Consolidation, and Demolition, 840 Wood Street, Clarion, Clarion County, PA. Construction Cost: $5,950,000. The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, consolidation of current building space through the creation of new office space in Egbert Hall, demolition of existing buildings, and enhancement of the overall appearance of the campus.”

Carrier – Going…

530 Wood Street – Going …

Thorn One – Going …

Thorn Two – Going …

