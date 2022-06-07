William W. “Bill” Hunter, 59, of Oil City, passed away at his residence on Saturday, June 4, 2022.

Born in Titusville on August 23, 1962 he was the son of Retha “Cookie” Albaugh Hunter and the late Samuel W. Hunter.

He was a graduate of West Forest High School in Tionesta.

Bill formerly worked as a corrections officer in the Venango County Jail.

Bill proudly served his country in the National Guard for 27 ½ years and spent 18 months serving in Iraq.

He enjoyed working on his aunt and uncles farm, hunting and riding his four wheeler.

On November 19, 2003 he married the former Sandra L. Hiles and she survives.

In addition to his mother, Cookie Albaugh he is also surviving are five children; Jennifer Price and her husband Curt of Endevaor, Kristen Felleti and her husband Ray of Tionesta, Lacey J. Pawson and her husband Christopher of Cameron, NC, Justin Hunter and his girlfriend, Taylor Porter of Franklin and Travis Kightlinger and his wife Brittany of Reno and eight grandchildren, Colt Price, Brooke Felleti, Cameron Felleti, September Pawson, Christopher Pawson II, Legacy Pawson, Zayden Hunter, and Spencer Kightlinger.

Also surviving is a sister, Tammie Stabile of Niles, OH and two nieces, Ashley Stabile and Terra Stabile and two uncles Dan Gall and his wife Sandi of Little Hickory and Terry “Herk” Albaugh and his girlfriend Vicki of Clarion and his special cousin, Nicole “Nikki” Weaver.

In addition to his father he was preceded in death by his sister, Dawn Hunter.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin where family and friends are welcome from 11:00 A.M. – 2:00 P.M. Wednesday.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 P.M. Wednesday in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Sam Wagner, Associate Pastor of Christ Untied Methodist Church, officiating,

Bill will receive full Military Honors rendered by the V.E.T.S. Honor Guard at the conclusion of the funeral service.

Interment will follow at Lamey Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

