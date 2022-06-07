Woman Killed in Fiery Crash After Fleeing Police in Armstrong County

PLUMCREEK TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A 21-year-old woman died after she crashed her car into a tree while attempting to flee a traffic stop in Armstrong County.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident happened on Sunday, June 5, around 7:52 p.m., as a trooper attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze near Margaret Road (State Route 2005), in Plumcreek Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 21-year-old Madison L. Sapinsky, of Apollo, failed to stop her vehicle and fled south on SR 2005 at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle traveled off the right side of the roadway while attempting to negotiate a left-hand curve, and it collided with a tree west of SR 2005, police say.

After impact, PSP pulled Sapinsky from the vehicle due to it being on fire.

She was not using a seat belt.

According to police, Sapinsky died at the scene from her injuries.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

