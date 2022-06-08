4 Your Car Connection to Host 20th Anniversary Firework Display, Dead Level Concert on Saturday

CRANBERRY, Pa. (EYT) – 4 Your Car Connection will be holding their 20th Anniversary Magnificent Firework Display and Concert on Saturday, June 11.

The concert is from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

The performance will feature the Franklin-based rock band, Dead Level.

The event is open to the public and is free to everyone.

Food will be sold by the Cranberry Area Lions Club.

Participants can enter a contest for a free meal token by visiting 4 Your Car Connection’s Facebook page, and following the directions.

4 Your Car Connection is located at 7082 US Highway 322, Cranberry, Pa.

