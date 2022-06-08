 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind.

Tonight – Showers and thunderstorms before 3am, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 3am and 5am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 56. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Thursday – A chance of showers between 8am and 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Thursday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 50. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 72.

Sunday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.


