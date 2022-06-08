Behind the Scenes Tour Offered at Clarion County Prison

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – While there was not a quorum for the June meeting of the Clarion County Prison Board and no formal action could be taken, Warden Jeff Hornberger offered an impromptu tour of the entire facility for those attending and the meeting and media.

(Pictured above: Commissioner Wayne Brosius talks with Tina Gross, food service manager for the last eight years.)

The Clarion County Jail houses individuals who are awaiting arraignment, trial, sentencing, and/or to be transported to another facility. The jail’s daily fluctuating population is approximately 60 to 100 prisoners.

The prison recently passed its state inspection–one sign that it is operating at an approved level. It is clean and secure for both the inmates and prison personnel.

Security and video monitors were present at every step of the walking tour with mini locked doors that are also linked with other doors throughout the facility. All photos accompanying this story were taken by Hornberger or his staff.

An average cell includes a sink and connecting toilet and a bed. Cells can have one bed or two with one on the top and one on the bottom. The cell pictured is for intake into the jail before the prisoner is assigned.



The cold, hard facts of jail time are on display in this average cell at Clarion. Some cells have two beds.

The heartbeat of the jail is a control room staffed by two officers who monitor activities on cameras throughout the entire jail, including all cell blocks and offices. This office is staffed 24 hours a day with two 12-hour shifts. The control room has been in operation every day since it opened in 1995.

If there are major problems viewed at the control center, officers are able “to call all hands on deck” to deal with the situation.

Separate blocks include individual cells for inmates. Each has a central room for inmates where they can watch a TV, read, board games, and do similar activities.

The tour group visited a female center room, and one inmate offered an unsolicited view that this was one of the cleanest prisons she had ever seen and it has the best food. Asked how many prisons she has seen, she paused and said, “You don’t want to know.”

Inmates are encouraged to work in the jail at various tasks including painting throughout the facility, laundry, and other tasks. Inmates are paid a small amount for the work that can be used with the on-site commissary.



Commissioner Ted Tharan checks in with Nurse Tina Gross.

Painting ranges from the many walls in the facility to fancier jobs such as inside a fitness room that displays an eagle painted by a prisoner from Braddock, Allegheny County, Pa., who was also a tattoo artist.



Inmates often work at the Clarion County Prison painting the many walls or this mural done by an inmate from Baddock who is also a tattoo artist.

The most popular part of the jail appears to be the meals at the mess hall. Tina Gross, food service manager for the last eight years, explained to Commissioner Wayne Brosius that all meals are homemade. Three cooks prepare the meals from ingredients stockpiled at the jail and meet the state requirements for nutritional value.

Clarion is one of the few jails that prepares homemade meals instead of an outside company delivering already prepared meals. Both Hornberger and Brosius are convinced that they can provide better meals at a lower cost.

The jail has a counselor, Michelle Magness, and a nurse, LPN Barb Stahlman. During May, the counselor saw 153 inmates, and the nurse saw 58 inmates.

Among the other rooms available, some are used for church and Bible study.

