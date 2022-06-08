Cathy Anne (Kim) Scott- A loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

Cathy was reunited with the Lord on June 6, 2022 at the age of 70.

Born April 2, 1952 in Colver, daughter of the late George and Elma (Long) Kim.

Preceded in death by her sister, Bobbi DiDomenico.

Survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Jack, and their children, Jack Jr. (Cathy); George (Tammy); Jill; Keith (Natasha); Hailee; India; and Isaiah.

In addition, she is also survived by 19 grandchildren, 1 great-grandson, 6 siblings, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Cathy absolutely loved spending time in the kitchen, creating delicious meals and treats for her family.

Competitive in nature, she loved to play cards and games, especially dominoes.

She was a deeply spiritual woman and a proud member of The Lighthouse, Morningstar Ministries Church of Cherry Tree.

Always with a compassionate heart, Cathy and Jack sponsored countless exchange students and welcomed several foster children into their home over the years.

Cathy’s most defining characteristic was most definitely her giving spirit.

Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until time of funeral service at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at The Lighthouse, Morningstar Ministries, 4886 Rt. 240 Hwy., Cherry Tree.

(flowers may be delivered directly to the church)

Arrangements are in care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes, Inc., Nanty Glo.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.askew-houser.com.

