Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Logs

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

Toddlers will love these delicious little snacks!

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup chunky peanut butter

1 cup creamy peanut butter
3-3/4 cups confectioners’ sugar
6 cups crisp rice cereal
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
Chopped salted peanuts, optional

Directions

-In a large bowl, cream butter, peanut butter and confectioners’ sugar; stir in cereal. Divide dough in half. Cover and refrigerate 1 hour or overnight. Working with half of dough, scoop into tablespoonfuls and shape into 1/2-in.x2-in.-thick logs. Place on waxed paper-lined pans.

-In a microwave-safe bowl, melt chocolate chips; stir until smooth. Dip or drizzle over logs. If desired, sprinkle with peanuts. Chill until set. Repeat with remaining dough. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to [email protected] with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

