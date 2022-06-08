Clarion Rotary Awards Four $1,000 Scholarships

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Rotary awarded four $1,000 scholarships to local graduates at Monday’s meeting.

(Rotary Scholarship winners Abbey Barron, Regina Snyder, Evelyn Lerch, and Milton McElravy pictured with Rotarian Alexis Burns.)

“It was hard to judge this year’s applicants, and there were so many of them,” said Rotarian Alexis Burns. “They had to have wonderful academics. They had to be involved in school activities, as well as community activities.”

“We had so many applicants this year, so our committee works very, very hard going through them. (There were) probably 25 or 30. It was very exciting that you guys won. You had a lot of very tough competition.”

Three of the winners received Amy Davis Scholarships and Rotarian Tom Miller offered some history on Amy and her husband BM who was a Charter member of the Rotary Club of Clarion. He was a member of the Knox Rotary Club that launched Clarion Rotary.

“BM and Amy liked to travel,” said Miller. “I don’t know if there were too many countries that they didn’t travel to. They never had any children, but they adopted some foreign students when they came here to study and maintained a very close relationship with them.

“What a wonderful, absolutely wonderful woman Amy was. She and BM were very charitable people. They were involved in the community and got behind things and kind of pushed them through. Because of a bequest that Amy gave to the Clarion Rotary Club, we felt the best thing to do was name the scholarship after her. Amy was all about education, Clarion, young people, and women’s rights.”

Burns introduced each of the recipients.

• Abbey Barron graduated from North Clarion High School and will be attending the University of Utah for health and kinesiology.

“I’m very honored to receive the Amy Davis scholarship, especially from an organization that has so much in our community,” said Abbey.

• Milton McElravy graduated from Clarion Area High School and is going to the University of Villanova in the fall to study political science.

“I’m really grateful for the scholarship, every bit counts. Thank you very much,” stated Milton.

• Evelyn Lerch graduated from Clarion Area High School and is going down to North Carolina at High Point University.

Evelyn responded, “I’m very thankful for getting a scholarship, and I appreciate all of you guys.”

The Orv Lerch Scholarship was presented for the first time. The former Rotarian, teacher, and community leader (often behind the scenes) was honored with the scholarship in his memory.

“In addition to academics, school involvement, and community involvement, there is a Four-H component,” explained Burns.

The first winner of the $1,000 scholarship is Regina Snyder, a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School, who will attend Wilson College, in Chambersburg, to study equine facilitated therapeutics.

“My grandfather was in 4-H. My father’s in 4-H. My sister’s in 4-H. I’m the last one in the family and the 4-H, hopefully, I continue it. I’ve been involved with it since I was four years old. Thank you for the scholarship, and it is perfect for me.”

