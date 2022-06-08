Dan J. Ferringer, 95, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, while a resident of Brookside Senior Living in Brookville.

He was born on November 10, 1926, to the late Reuben Ferringer Sr., and Grace (Knappenberger) Ferringer in Brookville.

Dan married Helen Hibler in Rockford, IL, in 1956; Helen preceded him in passing.

He proudly served his country with the US Army.

After his discharge from the Army in 1950, Dan worked for two chemical companies in Connecticut and Joliet, IL.

Dan was meant to be his own boss and owned several businesses in Joliet, from 1960 until he moved back to Brookville in 1997.

These businesses included a Shell Service Station, a Goodyear Tire Store, and Bressler’s Ice Cream and Topsy’s Popcorn Franchises.

Dan attended the Roseville Independent Chapel.

He belonged to many fraternal and other organizations.

Some included the Brookville American Legion, YMCA, Fireman’s Club, Kiwanis, Elks, Lions, Jefferson Historical Society, and others.

Dan was never short on words and enjoyed meeting with and engaging with almost anyone.

He loved to fish, hunt and golf at Pinecrest Country Club where he was a longtime member.

He traveled extensively with his wife Helen and other family and friends.

With his love for the outdoors, he also was a founding member of Elk Country, and member of North Fork Watershed Association and the Sigel Sportsmen’s Club.

Dan is survived by one brother, Art Ferringer of Knox, PA, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Dan was preceded in passing by five sisters; Ruth “Louise”; Mary Jane; Bronwyn; Lois; Marjorie; and two brothers; Rueben Jr., and Theodore.

A memorial service for Dan will be held at a later date.

Services have been entrusted to the McKinney – d’Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

