Featured Local Job: Full and Part-Time Custodians

Clarion Area School District currently has openings for full and part-time night custodians to work with other staff with the cleaning of the buildings.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

Submit letters of interest and resumes to Mike Fagley at Clarion Area School District, 219 Liberty St. Clarion, Pa 16214.

