Knox Woman Accused of Striking Her Mother in Head With Closed Fist

MADISON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 18-year-old Knox woman is facing charges for allegedly striking her mother in head with a closed fist at a residence in Madison Township.

According to court documents, Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 18-year-old Rylie Madison Colligan in Magisterial District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller’s office on Tuesday, June 7.

PSP Clarion were dispatched on Monday, June 6, around 8:53 p.m., to a residence on Redbank Lane, in Madison Township, Clarion County, for a domestic incident.

According to a criminal complaint, upon arrival, police made contact with the victim who related that she was in a verbal argument with her daughter, Rylie Colligan. The victim stated that Colligan “put hands on her and she fell.” The trooper then observed a lump on the left side of the victim’s head and a bruise. The victim related “she slipped and fell” when asked how she got the injury.

The trooper then responded to the Pennsylvania State Police–Clarion station and made contact with Rylie Colligan.

Colligan stated that she got into an altercation with her mother. She said her mother pushed her, so she hit her in the head with a closed fist, and that is how she got the visible injury, according to the complaint.

Colligan was arraigned at 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 7, in front of Judge Miller on the following charges:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

She is currently free on $2,500.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, July 5, at 10:45 a.m. with Judge Miller presiding.

