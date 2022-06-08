 

Martha J. Cook

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Ashley Eck

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-JfpzVZaUEBtW (1)Martha J. Cook, 74, of Butler, Pa, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.

She was born on April 26, 1948, and graduated from Moniteau High School.

Martha later married the late Merle Cook on April 12, 1973.

She is survived by her two daughters; Ginger Ann (Brian) Kamerer of Butler and Christine M. (Richard, Jr.) Kradel of Tionesta, as well as one grandson; Justyn Kradel of Tionesta.

Martha was preceded in death by her husband, Merle Cook, who passed on December 26, 2009.

Per Martha’s wishes, no services will take place.

Private interment will take place at Rosewood Cemetery, Ridgeville.

Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.buzardfuneralhomes.com.


