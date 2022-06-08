Community Comes Together for Local Couple Killed in Motorcycle Crash

CLARION, Pa. – A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, June 12, for a Clarion couple killed in a motorcycle crash.

On Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 46-year-old John Jaehn and 40-year-old Rachel Jaehn, of Clarion, passed away as a result of a motorcycle accident.

John and Rachel were married on May 24, 2009, and had just celebrated their 13th anniversary.

John was an over-the-road truck driver, and Rachel was the parts manager at Auto Zone in Clarion and bartended part-time at Bluetown Tavern in Limestone.

Both John and Rachel were devoted parents; they enjoyed spending time with their family and friends.

John was a member of the War Dogs Motorcycle Club, and Rachel was a member of the Clarion County ABATE.

A celebration of life for John and Rachel Jahen is set for 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 12, at the American Legion located at 530 Main Street, in Clarion.

There will be a taco bar in honor of how much Rachel loved cooking Mexican food.

Donations for the Jaehn family will be accepted during the event.

A funeral expenses, a Facebook fundraiser page has also been created to help with funeral expenses.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.