Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts & Dancer’s Studio Christian Preschool Open House Slated for Tomorrow
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – On Thursday, June 9, Dancer’s Studio is holding an Open House for the Clarion and surrounding areas, and they can’t wait to welcome your family!
(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)
The event runs from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Now is YOUR chance to take a look at their facility and learn more about their dance, vocal, instrumental, and acting lessons.
They even have fun surprises, too, as well as giveaways, popcorn, and cotton candy!
Open House at Dancer’s Studio
609 Main Street
Clarion PA
Thursday, June 9
4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
Dancer’s Studio loves showing off their space, talking with dance parents, and meeting new dancers. Of course, they love a good raffle surprise, too. They can’t wait to see you there!
Four Reasons to Stop By Dancer’s Studio’s Open House:
1. You’re looking for dance, vocal, acting, and/or instrumental lessons. Dancer’s Studio offers classes for children ages two to 18. They are currently enrolling for summer camps and fall classes. They would love to help you find the perfect class for your child!
2. You’ve heard about Dancer’s Studio and would like a tour! They’d love to give you a tour.
3. You took a break from in-person activities during COVID-19 and are looking for a safe return to hobbies.
4. You want to register and you have questions. They can’t wait to help you get registered and get all those questions answered!
Why Dancer’s Studio?
1. Safe!
Dancer’s Studio makes safety our top priority! Security cameras, YPAD certified teachers, background checked, injury prevention trained, all teachers hold dance certifications and/or college degrees in dance. Mandated reporters, CPR/first aid certified teachers, ALICE certified, and many more.
2. Quality Teachers!
They encourage you to look up their staff and see that they all have degrees in dance or certifications from reputable dance organizations. Always continuing education.
3. Age Appropriateness!
Children are healthiest when they are allowed to just be children.
4. Value!
They like to have fun, but they also make sure that your child is learning. Activities can be expensive and their curriculum and staff ensure that their students are learning for their level. Fundraiser opportunities are available many times throughout the year.
For more information, visit Dancer’s Studio Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DancersStudioStars/.
A new preschool option is coming to Clarion this fall: Dancer’s Studio Performing Arts Christian Preschool!
The preschool is located within Dancer’s Studio on Main Street in Clarion. This program will be a unique preschool experience for children and their parents.
At DSPACP we believe in developing students’ creative gifts and providing opportunities for them to flourish. Along with traditional academic and social learning, our program is a comprehensive Christian Performing Arts program that includes ballet, tap, tumbling, music, and art.
Dancer’s Studio’s facility features four clean, comfortable, fun, and inviting classroom spaces.
The DSPACP curriculum is designed by the Performing Arts Preschool Director and staff using the Pennsylvania Early Learning Standards for Pre-K. The curriculum focuses on the whole child, addressing social, emotional, academic, and creative learning. It is finely tuned to the needs of preschoolers and nurtures analytical and creative thinking. The preschool class encourages learning by engaging children in fun, hands-on experiences that enhance a child’s cognitive development.
Equipped as a working performing arts studio, DSPACP offers children, ages three to five, the opportunity to experiment with a broad range of fellowship and art through music, dance, crafts, and more.
Children enrolled at DSPACP will be taught by Joy Horner. Prior to DSPACP, Joy has taught at Head Start, Pre-K Counts, and Building Blocks Preschool. She also spent time working in Early Intervention with children with developmental delays. Joy has over 10 years of experience teaching preschool children. She has a passion for preschool and is excited to pass her excitement of learning on to the students at DSPACP. She cannot wait to start learning, laughing, dancing, singing, and creating together.
Parents interested in learning more about DSPACP, wanting to meet the staff, or wanting to register their child are invited to an Open House on Thursday, June 9, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dancer’s Studio located at 609 Main Street, in Clarion.
OUR MISSION
We work to nurture a community of children who learn to question, build, and grow in their faith, friendships, knowledge, understanding & love of the arts. Here, children receive support as they develop a healthy awareness of self-respect and self-esteem. Children experience guidance as they meet their world with developmentally appropriate recognition of both challenge and inspiration. As we strive towards a goal of outward impact, we welcome, allow, and release children to realize their full potential as they find their individual place in the world.
