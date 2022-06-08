State Police Calls: Police Investigating Suspected Child Endangerment in Clarion Borough

CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following calls:

Suspected Child Endangerment

PSP Clarion investigated a report of endangering the welfare of a child on Saturday, June 4, around 8:48 p.m. at a residence on East Main Street in Clarion Borough.

The victim is listed as a 15-year-old female, of Clarion.

Incident of Harassment Occurs During Custody Exchange

Clarion-based State Police investigated an incident of harassment on Monday, June 6, around 11:59 a.m.

Police say the incident occurred during a custody exchange at a residence on Sarah Furnace Road, in Madison Township, Clarion County.

Both individuals involved, 30-year-old Christopher Loll, of Latrobe, and 27-year-old Brian Krannacker, of Rimersburg, were cited, according to police.

Drug Possession

PSP Clarion investigated an incident of drug possession around 1:25 p.m. on May 14.

According to police, the incident occurred on Rehobeth Church Road, in Clarion Township.

Drug Possession in Eldred Township

Around 1:56 p.m. on Monday, May 30, Marienville-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2010 GM Savanna regarding an expired registration at the 3100 block of Route 36, in Eldred Township, Jefferson County.

During the course of the encounter, a passenger–30-year-old Kayla Lippert, of Homestead, Pa.–was reportedly discovered to be in possession of a small amount of marijuana and related paraphernalia.

The investigation continues.

Sexual Assault in Howe Township

Around 12:43 a.m. on May 19, Marienville-based State Police investigated a report of an alleged sexual assault between two males that occurred at Abraxas located on Abraxas Road, in Howe Township, Forest County.

The victim is listed as a 17-year-old male.

The investigation is ongoing.

Lost Firearm

PSP Marienville received a report of a missing firearm on Monday, June 6, around 3:00 p.m.

According to police, the firearm is a black Heritage .22 caliber revolver.

The value of the firearm is listed as $180.00.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Clarion and PSP Marienville released the above reports on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

