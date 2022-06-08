No Injuries Reported In Paint Township Crash

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have released the details of a two-vehicle accident in Paint Township last month.

According to a release issued on June 7, the crash occurred as a 2015 Ford Transit driven by 21-year-old Dustin D, Clinger, of Brookville, was traveling north on State Route 66 on May 28 around 9:03 a.m.

Police said a 2019 Honda CRV operated by 54-year-old Kerry A. Overfield, of Greenville, was making a right turn into a driveway, and Clinger failed to stop, colliding withe the rear-end of Overfield’s vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles were towed from the scene.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Clinger was cited for following too closely, police said.

