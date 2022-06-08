 

Police: Local Woman Charged for Kicking EMT in Face

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

AmbulanceCRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is facing felony charges after she reportedly kicked an EMT in the face early Saturday morning. 

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 25-year-old Katie Lynn Hancock, of Cranberry, on Saturday, June 4, in Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, police were dispatched around 2:20 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, for a report of a highly intoxicated female at a residence located on Meadow Road, in Cranberry Township, Venango County.

Upon police arrival, medical personnel were attempting to aid the female, Katie Hancock, when she became combative with the EMTs, the complaint states.

Troopers then secured Hancock and placed her on a gurney. While securing Hancock, she kicked an EMT in the face, causing injury to his left eye, the complaint indicates.

Hancock was arraigned at 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, in front of Judge Fish, on the following charges:

– Aggravated Assault – Attempts to Cause or Causes Bodily Injury to Designated Individuals, Felony 2
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary
– Disorderly Conduct – Hazardous/Physical Offense, Summary
– Public Drunkenness and Similar Misconduct, Summary

She is currently free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, June 8, at 8:30 a.m., with Judge Fish presiding. 


