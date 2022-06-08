Randy Stoneback, age 62, of Strattanville, passed away peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family on June 4th 2022.

He was born in Chester County, Pa on May 6, 1960 to the late Dr. Richard H. Stoneback, DVM. and Margaret (Stevenson) Stoneback.

Surviving is his girlfriend Laura Anderson of Strattanville, Pa, his mother Margaret Stoneback of Severna Park, MD, his son Justin (Myesha) Stoneback of Jarrettsville, MD, and his sister Peggy (Paul) Beardmore of Severna Park, MD.

Surviving are his grandchildren Hayden, Riley, Sydney and Andrew Stoneback.

Randy is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Andrew and Michael Beardmore, Misty Bosarge Brown, Samantha and Ricky Stoneback, and lifelong friend Leah Moyer.

Randy was preceded in death by his father and brother Dr. Richard H. Stoneback Jr. DVM.

Randy’s life was devoted to his many Arabian horses and keeping up with his friends.

A funeral service will be held at the First Baptist Church in Clarion at 11:00am on Saturday, June 11, 2022 with Pastor Jason Hunter officiating.

Immediately following the service, a luncheon will be served downstairs at the First Baptist Fellowship Hall.

After the luncheon, the family would like to invite everyone to the family farm located at 127 Tripps Lane Strattanville, Pa 16258.

Arrangements are under the care of the Goble Funeral Home & Crematory in Clarion, Pa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Arabian Horsemens Distress Fund https://www.horsemensdistressfund.com or The First Baptist Church of Clarion: 649 Main St. P.O. Box 651 Clarion, Pa 16214.

