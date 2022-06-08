Rendale D. McCanna, 75, of Clarendon, PA, passed away on Sunday, June 5, 2022, at his residence.

Rennie was born on March 22, 1947, in Kane, PA, the son of the late Clarence McCanna and Ruth Hepler McCanna.

Rennie was a 1965 graduate of East Forest High School of Marienville, PA.

He served in the United States Navy from 1966 to 1972 and did one tour in the Vietnam War.

He worked with specialty metals at Osram Sylvania.

Rennie especially loved the outdoors where he would hunt, trap, and fish.

He enjoyed spending time with his family at the camp at Redclyffe.

He also enjoyed planting in his vegetable garden and sharing with his neighbors.

He will be missed as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother.

He is survived by his wife, Gail L. Asel McCanna, whom he married on June 7, 1969; sons Shawn McCanna and wife Kim of Elizabethtown, PA and Matthew McCanna and wife Christy of Pequea, PA; grandchildren Lucas, Colin, Madison, Gavin and Laney McCanna; siblings Deborah Dehner and husband Larry of Frills Corners, PA, Denise Mashensic and husband Greg of Marienville, PA, Cindy Tucker of Canonsburg, PA, Theodore “Ted” McCanna and companion Helen “Toby” Lauer of Tionesta, PA, Wes McCanna and companion Karen Battko of Marienville, PA, and Becky Connolly and husband Paul of Centre Hall, PA; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Rennie is preceded in death by a sister Janice Crispin; brother-in-law Edward Tucker; sister-in-law Beverly Asel Baxter.

Family would like to especially thank Hospice of Warren County and special friends and neighbors, Skip and Vicki Frederoski.

In lieu of flowers, family would like memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Warren County, 1 Main Ave. Warren, PA.

Those wishing to make online condolences may do so by visiting www.petersonblickfuneralhome.com.

