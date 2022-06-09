A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Mostly cloudy, with a high near 66. West wind 8 to 14 mph.

Tonight – Partly cloudy, with a low around 49. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Friday Night – A chance of showers, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday Night – A chance of thunderstorms before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Tuesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

