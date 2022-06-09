Christina J. S. “Chris” Barletta, 56, passed away unexpectedly from cardiac arrest at her home at 11:30 p.m. on June 6, 2022.

Born August 25, 1965, in Arlington, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late James S. and Connie J. Hart Sporer.

Chris was a 1983 Rocky Grove High School graduate and received a B.S. in Civil Engineering from Pitt-Johnstown in 1988.

Mrs. Barletta was a member of St. Stephen Church, part of St. Joseph Parish.

Chris was the City Engineer of Oil City for 24 years, from 1992 to 2016. She was currently working for Arcadis North America in the Wexford office as a Civil Engineer Project Manager.

She was a member of the Rosary Society at St. Stephen Church and served on the Oil City Redevelopment Authority.

Chris was an avid recycler and was known for being green. Conservation was very important to her and she would gather recyclables from her family for trips to Pittsburgh recycling centers.

She is survived by her loving husband, William M. Barletta, whom she married on June 24, 1995. They shared 26 years of marriage together.

Surviving in addition to her husband are three children, Nicholas Barletta and his girlfriend, Lindsey Baker of Pittsburgh, Haley Barletta-Murray and her husband, Aysayeh Murray of Pittsburgh, and Ashley Barletta of Oil City and her boyfriend, Steven Lasch of Conneautville.

Also surviving are a sister, Catherine Tarr and her husband, Timothy of Oil City; a nephew, Ben Tarr of Oil City; a niece, Jessica Kimball of Florida; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, William and Connie Barletta of Seneca; and two brothers-in-law, Jeffrey Barletta of Butler, and Kevin Barletta of Finleyville.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Stephen Church on Saturday at 12:30 with the Rev. John Miller presiding.

Interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery in Franklin following the Mass.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of one’s choice.

