Clarion Borough Council to Send Letter to DCNR Deeming Clarion Pool Obsolete

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Clarion Borough Council approved a letter to the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources deeming the Clarion Pool as an obsolete facility.

This action comes after the council voted in April to officially not renew the 25-year pool property lease with the Clarion Area School District.

“Being that the grant money for the pool was from DCNR, we need to send them a letter stating that the pool itself is an obsolete facility and that we will no longer be utilizing it as a pool,” council member Rachel Roberts said. “That is the first step in the long process of reclaiming that piece of property back to not a pool.”

Roberts and other council members noted that this does not mean an end to their involvement with the property.

“There will be more expenses,” council president Carol Lapinto expressed.

Council had been in the process of submitting an application for a 2022 PA DCNR Community Conservation Partnership Program grant for the pool; however, the Clarion Area School Board approved a new lease for the land on Tuesday, March 8, which made the likelihood of the agreement being vetoed by the council.

Council first approached the school board for a new 25-year lease from March 1, 2022, until February 28, 2047, to show possession of the property as required in a grant application.

“We gave them all of the information that they needed to know to write a lease that would, essentially, make us fail,” Roberts said. “They asked us all of the right questions.”

The school district also added a requirement that the borough must secure a total of $1,100,000.00 in funds needed to complete the rehabilitation of the pool. The funds must be secured on or before November 30, 2023, or the district may elect to terminate this lease by providing 20 days’ written notice to the borough.

“The first thing they said to us is: ‘We are land poor and we want that property,’” council president Carol Lapinto said. “I am really disappointed. We tried for years to get that pool up and running, and we thought we had everything in place. We had a good chance to get the grant. We finally had the funds to match any type of grant, and this just did not work out.”

All council members voted against approval of the lease and subsequently voted against approving the submission of a grant application.

Clarion Area has expressed interest in utilizing the current pool area for an expansion of school grounds; however, specific plans for expansion have not been released.

In other business, the council:

– Terminated employment of Clarion Borough Police Officer Brittany S. Gray during an executive session;

– Approved change order for Multi-Site Storm Sewer Project, adding additional inlets, piping, and drainage swale work items to the Whitehill Place Project Site for a total cost of $14,940.00;

– Approved change order for North First Avenue Storm Sewer Repair Project to add eight loads of material hauled out, five loads of fill rock hauled in, and exchange of one joint of plastic pipe for one joint of concrete pipe (no cost) for the total additional cost of $1,890.00;

– Approved The EADS Group Services Authorization for the design of the Fire Department Metal Siding Project (west side of building) for lump sum cost of $13,000.00;

– Approved BrownBark Tree Service’s Estimate of $1,500.00 to remove and clean up five dead trees in Paul A. Weaver Community Park;

– Thanked Limestone Township for $250.00 donation for Paul A. Weaver Community Park; and

– Accepted offer from Union COG for the pool equipment/items for a lump sum of $1,700.00.

