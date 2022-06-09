Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Vegan Carrot Soup

Don’t be afraid to try this soup sweetened with Yukon Gold potatoes!

Ingredients

1 medium onion, chopped

2 celery ribs, chopped



1 tablespoon canola oil4 cups vegetable broth1 pound of carrots, sliced2 large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cubed1 teaspoon salt1/4 teaspoon pepperFresh cilantro leaves, optional

Directions

-In a large saucepan, saute onion and celery in oil until tender. Add the broth, carrots, and potatoes; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer for 15-20 minutes or until vegetables are tender. Remove from the heat; cool slightly.

-Transfer to a blender; cover and process until blended. Return to pan; stir in salt and pepper. Heat through. If desired, sprinkle with cilantro.

