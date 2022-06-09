Charges Against Rimersburg Man Accused of Stealing Dirt Bike From Juvenile, Threatening to Shoot Him Waived for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges against a local man who allegedly threatened a juvenile and stole his dirt bike at a convenience store in Rimersburg were waived for court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 27-year-old Allen Ceffe Griffin III, of Rimersburg, were waived for court on Tuesday, June 7:

– Robbery – Threatens Immediately To Commit Any Felony of the First or Second Degree, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3



– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 1– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle, Misdemeanor 2– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary– Duties At Stop Sign, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary

Griffin is currently lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $35,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On May 26, around 10:42 a.m., the New Bethlehem Borough Police were dispatched to a convenience store located along Main Street, in Rimersburg, Clarion County, for a theft and robbery of a dirt bike from a juvenile victim, according to a criminal complaint.

The complaint states that a blue Yamaha YZ125 dirt bike was reportedly taken by a black male, 200 to 250 pounds, wearing a pair of black pants and black shorts. The suspect was also reported to be wearing a black hoodie turned inside out, with a white tag on it, a black mask, and a blue shirt.

The suspect was later identified as Allen Griffin, according to the complaint.

Police say Griffin took the dirt bike from the juvenile and stated, “I’m going to pop you, shoot you. Give me the bike.” The victim was in fear of his life and thought the suspect had a gun in his waist. Griffin then allegedly got on the bike and drove out of the parking lot, turning left onto Lawsonham Street, the complaint indicates.

Griffin drove through the stop sign and crossed Main Street at a high speed before fleeing down Cherry Run, the complaint notes.

Surveillance video from the convenience store was obtained and shows Griffin coming around the building, near the dumpster, and grabbing the bike from the juvenile. The video also shows Griffin in the store prior to this incident purchasing a cigar without a mask on, the complaint states.

The store employees told police they are familiar with him because his “paramour” is employed at the convenience store, the complaint indicates.

Police interviewed and collected written statements from the juveniles and their parents. The juvenile positively identified the suspect as Allen Griffin, who reportedly lives in an apartment in Rimersburg, the complaint notes.

Police acquired the video of the apartment building that shows the suspect wearing the same clothing on the video of the theft at the convenience store while leaving his apartment. An officer with the New Bethlehem Police Department and troopers of State Police made contact with Griffin outside his apartment and asked him if he knew who took the bike. Griffin stated “no, he did not know,” the complaint states.

While speaking with Griffin, police noticed a black hoodie and mask in his apartment, which was taken as evidence. Griffin was placed into custody and transported back to the station. Griffin was read his rights and interviewed. He stated he did not take the bike, but police informed him the video shows him and the victim can identify him. Griffin again stated it was not him, according to the complaint.

Griffin was arraigned at 4:45 p.m. on Thursday, May 26, in front of Judge Miller.

