Ethyl N. Kerr

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 07:06 AM

Posted by Katie Bauer

imgonline-com-ua-FrameBlurred-5Nykzlbuw9Ethyl N. Kerr, 81, DuBois, passed away Friday, June 3, 2022, at her home.

Born July 9, 1940, in Wayne Township, she was the daughter of the late Ward A. and Mabel P. (Rupp) Bashline.

Ethyl retired as the secretary/bookkeeper from Corle Benn Auto Parts (NAPA) in Clarion after 26 years of service.

She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Clarion.

Ethyl enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family, especially her two grandchildren.

Ethyl is survived by a daughter, Linda (Larry) Warnick, Reynoldsville, two grandchildren, Cody James and Christopher Michael Warnick, Reynoldsville, as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, Ethyl was preceded in death by her three brothers, Russell, Raymond, and Chester (infant) Bashline.

As per Ethyl’s wishes, there will be no public visitation.

A memorial services will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Concorde Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Adamson Funeral Chapel and Crematorium in DuBois.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor’s choice.


