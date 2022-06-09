Featured Local Job: Corrections Officer

Venango County currently has an opening for a Corrections Officer.

POSITION: Corrections Officer, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: County Prison; Franklin, PA

PAY GRADE: AFSCME Pay Grade Eleven $23,920/yr.

GENERAL DESCRIPTION OF JOB:

This is work in maintaining order, supervision of conduct, and provision of non-professional counseling of inmates in the institution on an assigned shift. An employee in this position is responsible for the prevention of escape, maintaining discipline, and providing advice and guidance in assisting inmates in their adjustment to and participation in the programs offered by the institution. Clerical duties are also required in this position.

QUALIFICATIONS:

EDUCATION/TRAINING

Possess a high school diploma, or the equivalent, plus some training in typing and personal computers. First aid and CPR are helpful. You must be a Pennsylvania resident and possess a valid Pennsylvania driver’s license.

WORK EXPERIENCE

None required. Experience in corrections, security, investigative, or counseling is preferred.

CLEARANCE

Must work in conjunction with the employer to apply for Act 34 PA State Police Criminal History, Act 151 PA Child Abuse, and FBI clearances prior to employment. All clearances must reflect acceptable results. Clearances must be renewed every four years.

Must not appear on Preclusion Lists as defined by “Pennsylvania’s Medical Assistance Bulletin 99-11-05 Provider Screening of Employees and Contractors for Exclusion from Participating in Federal Healthcare Programs.”

For specific details related to this job including Supervision Exercised; Supervision Received; Examples of Duties/Responsibilities; and Required Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities; please download and review this .pdf file.

HOW TO APPLY:

Applications are available:

Online by visiting: https://www.co.venango.pa.us/288/Job-Application-Process

In-Person by visiting the Venango County Human Resource Office on the 3rd floor of the Courthouse Annex building located at 1174 Elk Street, Franklin, PA 16323

By fax or e-mail. You must contact the Venango County Human Resource Office by calling (814) 432-9556 or (814) 432-9549 to share your e-mail or fax number

VENANGO COUNTY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER VENANGO COUNTY IS A DRUG-FREE WORKPLACE APPLICANTS WHO REQUIRE SPECIAL ACCOMMODATIONS DUE TO A DISABILITY SHOULD CONTACT THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT AT 432-9552 FOR ASSISTANCE.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.