Featured Local Job: North Clarion Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach
Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 09:06 AM
North Clarion County School District is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach.
To apply, send letter of interest, credentials, and Acts 34, 151, and 114 clearances to:
Bonnie Wolbert, Athletic Director
North Clarion High School
10439 Route 36
Tionesta, PA 16353.
EOE
Deadline: Until Filled
Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.