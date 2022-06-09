Featured Local Job: North Clarion Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

North Clarion County School District is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach.

To apply, send letter of interest, credentials, and Acts 34, 151, and 114 clearances to:

Bonnie Wolbert, Athletic Director

North Clarion High School



10439 Route 36Tionesta, PA 16353.

EOE

Deadline: Until Filled

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.