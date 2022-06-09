 

Featured Local Job: North Clarion Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 09:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

North Clarion County School District is accepting applications for the 2022-2023 school year for Varsity Boys’ Basketball Coach.

To apply, send letter of interest, credentials, and Acts 34, 151, and 114 clearances to:

Bonnie Wolbert, Athletic Director
North Clarion High School

10439 Route 36
Tionesta, PA 16353.

EOE

Deadline: Until Filled


