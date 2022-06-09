Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk
Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 10:06 AM
Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. currently has and opening for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.
Payroll/Accounts Payable requirements:
- Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Acrobat
- Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles
- Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred
- Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers
- Excellent work ethic
- Hours are 8am‐5pm Monday‐Friday
What we offer:
- Retirement Plan
- Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
- Life Insurance
- On the job training & certifications
- Competitive wages based on qualifications
How to apply:
- In-Person ‐ 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday‐Friday from 8am to 5pm
- Online ‐ submit a resume to [email protected]
NO Phone calls will be accepted and the application must be submitted with a resume.
