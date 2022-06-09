Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. currently has and opening for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Payroll/Accounts Payable requirements:

Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Acrobat

Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles

Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred

Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers

Excellent work ethic

Hours are 8am‐5pm Monday‐Friday

What we offer:

Retirement Plan

Health, Dental & Vision Insurance

Life Insurance

On the job training & certifications

Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

In-Person ‐ 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday‐Friday from 8am to 5pm

Online ‐ submit a resume to [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and the application must be submitted with a resume.



