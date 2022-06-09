 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email [email protected]

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

 
 
 
 

Featured Local Job: Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 10:06 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

Mealy Excavating and Construction, Inc. currently has and opening for a Payroll/Accounts Payable Clerk.

Payroll/Accounts Payable requirements:

  • Must be proficient in QuickBooks, Microsoft Office, and Adobe Acrobat
  • Solid understanding of basic bookkeeping and accounts payable principles
  • Previous QuickBooks payroll entry/AP experience preferred
  • Extreme attention to detail and aptitude for working with numbers
  • Excellent work ethic
  • Hours are 8am‐5pm Monday‐Friday

What we offer:

  • Retirement Plan
  • Health, Dental & Vision Insurance
  • Life Insurance
  • On the job training & certifications
  • Competitive wages based on qualifications

How to apply:

  • In-Person ‐ 128 Lake Lucy Road Tionesta, PA 16353 Monday‐Friday from 8am to 5pm
  • Online ‐ submit a resume to [email protected]

NO Phone calls will be accepted and the application must be submitted with a resume.


Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2022 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.