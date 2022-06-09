Historic Downtown Buildings Will Be Demolished and Replaced With ‘Modern Markets’

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Main Street is witnessing the passing of family ownership from one generation to another that is looking at a historic use to find a path to the future.

(Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

For the last few months, the Cherico family has been working on their new family project at 606 and 608 Main Street. Fred and Kim Cherico along with Nick, Ava, and Luca announced in early April their purchase of the buildings that formerly housed the Dan Smith Candy Shop and the Paul A. Weaver Jewelry Store. The family purchased the buildings from their Great Uncle, Dr. Victor Cherico.

Since that time, they have been hard at work researching and planning ideas for both spaces. They felt a special connection to the former jewelry store property because their great grandparents, Sam and Sylvia Cherico, owned and operated the Modern Store at this location from 1938 to 1968.

Original plans called for a full renovation of both the interior and exterior. Plans included rehabilitation of all upstairs apartments, downstairs retail spaces, and a facelift of the dated Main Street facade that was expected to occur as early as June of this year.

However, after the consultation with two building contractors and foundation specialists, reality struck when they were greeted with a stark quote of $150,000.00 just to start to fix the foundation, with no cap due to unforeseen issues.

It’s a common problem in restoring historic-looking houses; the costs are prohibitive, especially when the buildings were not maintained.

The family doesn’t have the financial backing for such an investment, and the opportunity for obtaining grants is rather difficult, especially considering that Clarion has never been listed and designated as a historic district like that of the neighboring towns of Brookville and Franklin, according to the Chericos.

“Based on today’s inflation and supply line issues affecting nearly everything included in our proposed renovation budget on top of the expensive investment that would need to be put just into the foundation work, we had to make the difficult decision to tear down the buildings,” Nick Cherico added.

For nine years, local realtors have had both buildings on the market for the general public to purchase with a few sparks of interest; but those interests quickly faded away.

“In the last month, there have been many heated kitchen-table discussions about the building prospects because these buildings have been part of the identity of Main Street for generations,” Nick continued.

“We are self-identified historical preservationists and own a residential property in town that is as old as both these two buildings. We understand the value that historic buildings have, but we are also business-minded. We completely get and do share the nostalgic connection that everyone has with properties, but we hope that we can create a space that allows for the next generation of memories and most importantly, the next generation of local business.”

The family has been recently salvaging items in both buildings so that they can prepare for the razing of the structures. They plan to file for a permit very soon with the Clarion Borough office and clear the area for their new fresh idea, “Modern Markets.”

Modern Markets will be a space for local farmers and artisans to sell their food goods, as well as a space for up-and-coming artists and entrepreneurs to sell their wares. The family also has plans to outfit the space so that it can house public and private events with a welcoming and inviting atmosphere for families to enjoy.

Listed on the website, www.ClarionModernMarkets.com, the family anticipates housing three permanent shops and space for seven to ten pop-up shops, along with a small center outdoor stage for hosting musicians, comedians, and educational demos. With the rise in popularity of tents at festivals throughout the county, the family hopes to provide permanent space to these vendors as they establish themselves within the community.

“[The concept of] Modern Markets is the culmination of years of entrepreneurial ideas that we have collected from our local travels and hearing from family and friends of their out-of-town travel experiences,” Kim Cherico said.

“We are excited to design, implement and work alongside new local vendors, farmers, artisans, and existing businesses. From mid-April to mid-November, our family can’t wait to host public and private events like mini-concerts, reunions, parties, holiday events and help with non-profit fundraisers in this outdoor space.”

Just as the Modern Store served Main Street from 1938 to 1968, Nick hopes the evolution of Modern Markets will serve future needs.

“We hope that Modern Markets is a space for community, collaboration, and can be that destination spot for visitors to visit here, stop and explore our hometown while visiting the nearby county amenities located in our area and enjoy the community atmosphere,” Nick said.

