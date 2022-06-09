Judy M. McQuiston, 79, of Jackson Twp., Mercer, PA, passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at her residence.

Born on March 25, 1943, in Franklin, PA; she was a daughter of the late Norvell McClung and Ruth (Hovis) McClung.

She was a 1960 graduate of Lakeview High School.

She was a devout Christian and a lifelong member of the Hendersonville United Methodist Church.

She was also a longtime member of the Order of the Eastern Star #110.

She also enjoyed bowling and played on many teams at the Sandy Lake Bowling Alley and then the Mercer Bowling Alley.

She loved traveling with her husband to many exciting places and especially loved going to Florida.

Mrs. McQuiston, along with her husband, Bruce A. McQuiston, owned and operated the Interstate Self Storage in Jackson Center.

In her younger years, she worked at the card factory in Oil City and she also did home remodeling with her husband for many years.

Survivors include two daughters, Lesa Reddick and her husband, Keith of Stoneboro, and Laurel McLallen and her husband, George of Stoneboro; one step-daughter, Kimber McHenry of Knox; and one step-son, Bruce Scott McQuiston of Conneaut, OH; eight grandchildren, Chelsea McHenry, Adam McHenry and wife, Makiko, Conner Powell and his wife, Shannon, Raquele Frey and husband, Christopher, Sabrina Snyder and companion, Stephen, Chris McLallen and his wife, Amy, Madison Campbell and husband, Bryn, and Noah McQuiston; five great-grandchildren, Riley, Camden, Brixton, Adalynn, and Mason; nephew Richard McClung and niece Shelly Somers; and her beloved cats, Clarence and Callie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bruce A. McQuiston, whom she married on August 6, 1971, and passed away August 11, 2015; one son, Jack L. Kline; and one brother, Ronald N. McClung.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Rose and Black Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Stoneboro, where family and friends are welcome from 1-3 PM on Friday, June 10, 2022, with Rev. Janet Pratt and funeral services will follow at 3 PM at the funeral home.

Masks will be required for visitation and services.

Interment will be at Oak Hill Cemetery.

The family would like to thank all of her caretakers for their time, patience, and care of Mrs. McQuiston.

To send online condolences and tributes please go to wwww.roseandblackfh.com.

