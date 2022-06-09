Kay Marsha (Forrest) Bair, 76, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away during the evening hours of Tuesday, June 7, 2022, while a patient at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

She was born on December 11, 1945, to the late James and Agnes (McCutcheon) Forrest in DuBois, PA.

Kay graduated from Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1965.

She worked various jobs when she was younger but found her real passion in raising her family.

Kay married Raymond “Ray” Michael Bair on August 1, 1981, in Sprankle Mills, PA; Ray preceded her in passing on April 27, 2021.

Kay effortlessly found her role as an always loving mother and wife.

Kay will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Kay is survived by two children, Kenneth “Ken” Bair of Reynoldsville; one daughter, Anna (Jon) Scott of Ridge Manor, FL; two sisters, Elinor Parise of Punxsutawney, PA, and Joan Gedra of Huntley, IL; and two grandsons.

In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in passing by one grandson.

Services will be held privately to the family and have been entrusted to the Snyder – d’Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA, 15851.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Hahne Cancer Center by visiting https://www.phhealthcare.org/donate.

Final interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.dargyfh.com.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.