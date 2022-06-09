Mary L. Winger, 86 of Oil City, PA, died at 12:32 AM, Wednesday June 8, 2022, after an extended illness.

She spent her final days at the Caring Place in Franklin, PA.

Born July 23, 1935, in Sugarcreek, PA. She was the daughter of the late Arthur & Hazel Franklin Young.

Mary was a 1954 graduate of Rocky Grove High School.

She was married on March 19, 1955, in the Infant of Prague Church in Jacksonville, NC, to the late Donald C. Winger.

Mrs. Winger was a member of St. Stephen’s Church, part of St. Joseph Parish of Oil City and belonged to the Oil City Knights of Columbus.

Mary was a life member of the Reno Volunteer Fire Dept.

Mary was very active in the Reno Community.

Mary enjoyed gardening, knitting, quilting, sewing, cake decorating and painting.

Most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary is survived by four children and their spouses: Timothy Winger & his wife Susan of Warren, PA, Dawn Marie Lux & her husband Jim of Reno, PA, Terri Cardy & her husband David of Kent, OH, and Patti Kernic & her husband Steve of Butler, PA.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Daniel, David Winger, Stevie Harry, Bradley Lux, Jackson, Donovan, and Claire Cardy, Nicholas, Eva, Luke and Elizabeth Kernic; 3 Great Grandchildren: Kaylie Winger, Regan, and Cameron Harry.

Lastly, she is survived by her sister, Martha Walter, of Cooperstown, PA, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers, Ernie, Arthur (Stub), Jack, Bob, Chuck Young; and sisters, Kate Karnes, Eleanor Montgomery, Barb Young, and Maxine Dunlap.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and from 6-8 PM on Friday in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM, Saturday in St. Stephen’s Church with Fr. John Miller Presiding.

Her final resting place will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Elizabeth Center of Oil City or to the Reno Volunteer Fire Dept.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

