North Clarion Class of 1972 Alumni Presents Two Scholarship Awards

FRILLS CORNERS, Pa. (EYT) – At this year’s North Clarion Awards ceremony, Susie Radaker and Roxanna Johnson presented North Clarion Alumni Scholarship awards to Alana Brooks, the valedictorian of the Class of 2022, and Jackson Bell, the top senior career tech student.

Brooks plans to continue her studies at Penn State University majoring in Biomedical Engineering.

In the fall, Bell will attend Penn Tech to pursue the heavy machinery program.

The scholarship effort was initiated in 2018 by Dan Gordon, an alumnus of the Class of 1971, proposing a scholarship be awarded to the valedictorian on the 50th anniversary of his own graduation. Gordon discussed the scholarship with fellow alumni and school officials, and the idea expanded into developing an endowment, so all future NCHS valedictorians would be eligible for a scholarship.

During efforts to gain financial support from local business leaders, Gordon found many businesses had a common need for graduates from local technical and trade schools to support their businesses, and the scholarship idea was expanded to include the top student on the career technical path at North Clarion.

An endowment is a donation to a non-profit institution–in this case, to the North Clarion Foundation to fund academic scholarships. Most endowments are designed to provide a permanent source of income by keeping the original amount invested and using only the interest. The minimum annual award from the North Clarion Alumni Scholarship was initially set at $500.00. As tuition continues to increase, that goal has been expanded to $1,000.00. The endowment would need to reach $25,000.00 in value to fund the award. This could take some time.

To fund the scholarship, Gordon first reached out to fellow classmates for donations. There was enthusiasm from a number of classmates to donate to the award. This sparked an idea to challenge other classes to fund individual annual awards as the endowment was being built. The Classes of 1969, 1970, 1971, and 1972 were challenged to fund individual annual “Challenge” awards for the valedictorian and top career-tech student.

The Class of 1969 was the first to take the challenge and donated over $1,000.00 for the first Alumni Award in 2019. The Classes of 1970 and 1971 each raised over $4,000.00 and presented both the valedictorian and the top career technical awards in 2020 and 2021.

This year, the Class of 1972 raised over $3,000.00. Roxanna Johnson and Susie Radaker were proud to present two $1,000.00 awards on behalf of their class. The remainder of the class donations went to the endowment. The endowment is still a few thousand dollars short to reach its minimum to start awarding scholarships. To allow more time to fund the endowment, the Challenge Scholarship idea has been expanded at least one more year to include the North Clarion Class of 1973 with the hope they can also fund two scholarships and assist the endowment.

A Facebook page for the North Clarion Alumni Association was established to help communicate scholarship progress and upcoming reunions. Donations letters are sent out to three or four alumni classes each year. Donation flyers were also sent out at this year’s Fryburg Mayfest. Donations, however, are not limited to North Clarion Alumni. Anyone or any business can donate.

Tax-deductible donations can be mailed to North Clarion Foundation – Alumni Scholarship, 10439 Route 36, Tionesta, PA 16353.

For more information or to donate to the fund, visit North Clarion’s website www.northclarion.org, or send an email to [email protected]

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.