Police Investigating Case of Animal Cruelty in Venango County

CHERRYTREE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of cruelty to animals in Cherrytree Township.

Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to Baker Road, in Cherrytree Township, Venango County, around 5:51 p.m. on May 31, for a report of a dog that was possibly shot.

The owner stated the dog took off from the residence, and when it returned home, he noticed it was bleeding from the mouth, according to police.

The owner took the dog to the vet and was advised the dog had a fractured mandible, and it could have been caused by a small-caliber firearm, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

