Police Release Details on Passenger Seriously Injured in Armstrong County Rollover Crash

RAYBURN TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police released the details of a one-vehicle crash that seriously injured a Kittanning woman.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, a 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee operated by 29-year-old Scott A. Szul, of Kittanning, was traveling east on Troy Hill Road when a deer entered the roadway.

Szul attempted to swerve to miss the deer which caused him to lose control of the vehicle; the vehicle struck an embankment and then overturned.

A passenger in Szul’s vehicle, Jessica Veal, of Kittanning, suffered suspected serious injuries and was flown to UPMC Presbyterian.

Szul and another passenger, 23-year-old Maranda Ditty, of Kittanning, were not injured.

Ditty was using a seat belt; however, Szul and Veal were not.

Hose Company No. 6 Kittanning EMS, Rayburn Township Volunteer Fire Department and Mike’s Towing assisted at the scene.

According to police, Szul was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol/controlled substance.

PSP Kittanning released the above report on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

