Motorcyclist Airlifted Following Vehicle vs. Motorcycle Collision on Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A motorcyclist was airlifted by STAT MedEvac following a vehicle versus motorcycle accident that occurred on State Route 38 on Saturday afternoon.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 5:19 p.m. on Saturday, June 4, on State Route 38, in Richland Township, Venango County, involving 68-year-old Philip J. Neely, of Boyers, and 18-year-old Allen M. Wolfe, of St Petersburg.

Police say Neely was operating a 1997 Harley-Davidson FLHT Ultra traveling south on State Route 38 when a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Wolfe entered the roadway in front of him.

Neely struck the Ford Escape causing him to lose control of his bike. He fell off the bike and suffered injuries of unknown severity.

Superior Ambulance Service transported him to a nearby location, and he was subsequently airlifted by STAT MedEvac to UPMC Presbyterian in Pittsburgh.

Wolfe was using a seat belt and was not injured.

Emlenton Volunteer Fire Department assisted at the scene.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Wednesday, June 8, 2022.

Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.