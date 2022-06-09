 

Roll Out the Red Carpet–”Our Town: Clarion” to Debut on WPSU Tonight

Thursday, June 9, 2022 @ 12:06 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

our-town-clarionCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – “Our Town: Clarion” will debut on PBS member station WPSU on Thursday, June 9, at 8:00 p.m.

Clarion’s long history will unfold as community members share stories of the railroads, the Clarion River, the YMCA, The Fulmer House, The Haskell House, Crooks Clothing, the Autumn Leaf Festival, and more.

For over 20 years, WPSU has passionately produced the Our Town series, according to the WPSU website. Our Town is a show that captures the spirit of local communities from the perspective of the residents. Our town provides a special opportunity for community volunteers to share their town’s providing organizations, arts, schools, attractions, local folklore, places, history, and people. WPSU spotlights and documents the character and culture for Clarion to share with the world.

The program is a community-pride building project that provides a snapshot in time, a current “slice of life in 2022,” and a look ahead as well as a look back through history.

“It is not a documentary,” said Executive Producer Cole Cullen. “Sometimes people think that WPSU comes into your town, comes to Clarion and does all of the videotaping and all the producing of the stories.”

Stories are generated, videotaped, and narrated by the residents themselves and WPSU “works with the local community to spotlight and document the character and culture for you to share with the world.”

The project kicked off in March as community volunteers utilized WPSU-provided cameras to gather footage to help tell Clarion’s story.

WPSU was in town on April 9 to conduct “Our Town: Clarion” video interviews at The Fulmer House.

A private screening preview event, hosted by WPSU, was held at The Haskell House on June 1.

More information on the show can be found at https://wpsu.psu.edu/tv/programs/ourtown/.


