Shippenville Man Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Girl Held for Court

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – The case against a Shippenville man accused of raping an 11-year-old girl in Beaver Township moved forward in court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the following charges against 25-year-old Joshua Brian Ealy were held for court on Tuesday, June 7:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Rape Forcible Compulsion, Felony 1



– Statutory Sexual Assault: 4-8 Years Older, Felony 2– Sexual Assault, Felony 2– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Complainant Less Than 13 Years Older, Felony 2– Indecent Assault Person Less Than 13 Years of Age, Felony 3– Corruption of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3– Indecent Assault Forcible Compulsion, Misdemeanor 1– Indecent Exposure, Misdemeanor 1

The case has been transferred to the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas.

He remains free on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

On February 24, 2021, PSP Clarion opened an investigation into an alleged rape of a minor by Joshua Ealy. The victim was 11 years old at the time, and Ealy was 19.

According to a criminal complaint filed on April 28, 2022, police interviewed the victim at PSP Clarion on Thursday, March 3, 2021. During the course of the interview, the victim stated that in November of 2016, prior to deer hunting season, Ealy asked her to help hang trail cameras in an area where he frequently hunted. The victim agreed to go with Ealy and rode with him in his truck to a pull-off spot next to his hunting location.

While there, Ealy reportedly leaned over to kiss the victim on the mouth. The victim stated that she told Ealy to stop and asked what he was doing. The victim was unable to get away from Ealy, according to the complaint.

The victim detailed “Ealy forcefully getting on top of her, removing her clothing, and having forced non-consensual sexual intercourse with her.” The victim stated that Ealy stopped raping her when a vehicle passed. He then drove her back home, the complaint states.

Prior to dropping the victim off, Ealy allegedly threatened to hurt her if she told anyone what happened, the complaint notes.

He was arraigned at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 28, 2022, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the victims.

